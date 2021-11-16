The Antelope Valley Times

Costco alerts customers to recall of Kool-Aid mix due to possible metal, glass

by Leave a Comment

Costco is warning its customers about a recall of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mix that was sold in some of its business centers and warehouses in the Los Angles County area.

According to a notice from the Kraft Heinz Co. and circulated to Costco members, the recall is “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically small pieces of metal or glass.”

Costco indicated that the drink mix was sold in business centers and stores in the Los Angeles County area and in the Northwest.

The affected drink mix is Costco item #95740, and has a “Best When Used By” date of 8-31-2023 or 9-1-2023.

People who purchased the mix are being urged to return it to a Costco store for a full refund.

