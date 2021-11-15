Person hit, killed by freight train in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A person died after being hit by a freight train Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal injury occurred about 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, near Sierra Highway and Lancaster Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and reports from the scene.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person.

Avenue I, from Trevor Avenue to Sierra Highway, and Lancaster Boulevard, from Trevor Avenue to Sierra Highway, were closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted.

No further information on the incident was immediately available Monday afternoon.

Editor’s note: We’ll update this story if/when more information becomes available.

