Burned body found in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A burned body was found Monday afternoon at the site of a house fire in Lancaster, authorities said.

The body was found around 2:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the site in the 44000 block of Andale Avenue, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The person’s name and manner of death were not immediately known.

The fire occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sheriff’s Arson Detail units discovered the body while conducting an investigation into the origins of the fire, sheriff’s officials said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No further information on the incident was immediately released.

Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating the person’s death, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

