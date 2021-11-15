Man arrested after being shot by deputies in Santa Clarita

A man suspected of driving under the influence who was shot by Los Angeles County Department Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Clarita attempted to run over the deputies prior to the shooting, authorities said.

A pursuit by deputies of a reckless DUI suspect in the area of Newhall Avenue near the Antelope (14) Freeway began at approximately 7:09 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and moved briefly to the freeway before the suspect exited and continued through residential streets, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The suspect entered an RV park by ramming the front gate and soon after exited his vehicle and re-entered a second vehicle.

As the suspect and deputies approached the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, the suspect tried to run over the deputies and he was shot by a deputy, Meza said.

The suspect sustained gunshot wounds to the upper torso but sped away from the park at a high rate of speed and was involved in a traffic collision, authorities say. He was captured by deputies after he got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away on foot after the collision.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and evading and taken to a hospital in stable condition, Meza said. No deputies were injured during the incident and there is no additional information available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

