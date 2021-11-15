Male ejected from SUV, killed in AV crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY – A man died Friday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Antelope Valley, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. Friday. Nov. 12, on Avenue W, just east of 175th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Avenue W when he “lost control of his vehicle and veered to the right onto the dirt shoulder where (the SUV) impacted a dirt berm and began overturning,” the CHP report states.

“During the overturn sequence, (the man) was ejected from within the vehicle, which resulted in fatal injuries,” the CHP report states.

The man, who was not wearing a seat belt and was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. His was listed only as “John Doe” on the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley Area Office at 661-948-8541.

–