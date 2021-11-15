Four injured in Lancaster crash, including child

LANCASTER – Three adults and a child were injured Saturday in a head-on crash in Lancaster.

The crash was reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at 30th Street East and East Avenue G, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle was reported on fire, a witness said.

The vehicles were described as a four-door sedan and a Toyota pickup, the latter was 50-75 feet off the roadway. It was not clear which vehicle was on fire.

A child with mild complaints was airlifted to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The three adults were taken by ground ambulance to a hospital. Their conditions were not available.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

