SAVES seeks volunteers

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 E. Ave. Q-9, is seeking volunteers of all ages to serve local families during the holiday season.

“Volunteers are needed to sort, repack, and lift boxes of food,” said Palmdale’s Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales. “The work can be gratifying but physically engaging.”

There are several shifts available. Registration is required and available at https://signup.com/go/hYVECUd.

Volunteers should wear appropriate facial coverings and closed-toe shoes and dress appropriately for the temperature, as some projects may occur outside.

“This is also a great opportunity for students who need to do community hours,” Morales said. “You can make a huge impact on the lives of those less fortunate in our community simply by donating a few spare hours of your time.”

For more information, call 661-267-5191 or email pmorales@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

