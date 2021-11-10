Fall fun themed events coming to Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari parks

PALMDALE – – The city of Palmdale will celebrate the arrival of fall with several themed events at both Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., and Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th Street East.

All events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the city will host Veteran Appreciation Field Day, featuring fun inflatables, an obstacle course, and free giveaways for veterans to thank them for their service.

Football is the theme from Monday, Nov. 22, through Wed. Nov. 24, with Turkey Bowl Field Day events scheduled daily. Park staff will mark off football field areas and have footballs available for some fun turkey bowl competitions. Field and lawn games will also be available.

Wrapping things ups will be a Holiday Family Craft Workshop on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 19. Participants will have the opportunity to create a free DIY craft to give away as a special gift for the holidays.

Wrapping paper will be available to wrap the gifts.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

