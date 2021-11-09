Sheriff’s custody assistant charged with trying to bring drugs into jail

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant was charged with trying to bring methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jose Flores, 42, was stopped Nov. 28, 2018, by law enforcement officers in the jail’s parking structure, and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine were allegedly found inside the vehicle he was in, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Flores — who was charged last week — is set to be arraigned March 8 on one felony count each of transportation of a controlled substance and attempted bringing of an illegal substance into a jail.

“The public’s trust is eroded when law enforcement officers attempt to circumvent the law,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges.

