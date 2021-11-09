Report: LA County has some of the country’s hottest, priciest real estate

When it comes to the hottest, priciest real estate markets in the country, Los Angeles is at the top of the list.

Los Angeles County features 21 ZIP codes in the top 100 nationally for the most expensive real estate, according to a report from PropertyShark released Tuesday.

The report considered all residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22, and included 127 ZIP codes.

Among the report’s findings:

— The country’s top 10 most expensive ZIP codes surpassed a median sales price of $4 million for the first time ever.

— Almost 30 of the 100 priciest ZIP codes in the country feature median prices higher than $3 million, more than twice as many as in 2020.

— California accounts for 70% of the priciest markets, and 37% of them are concentrated in the San Francisco Bay Area.

— Los Angeles County’s most expensive ZIP code is Beverly Hills’ 90210, ranking No. 6 nationally with median prices at $4.1 million.

— Los Angeles was ranked No. 2, tied with New York, with the highest number of expensive ZIP codes, with six ZIP codes ranked nationally.

According to the report, Santa Monica also ranked in the top 10 nationally, placing eighth overall with a median sales price of $4.058 million in the 90402 ZIP code. Orange County was also well represented on the list, with four ZIP codes landing in the top 20 — three in Newport Beach and one in Huntington Beach.

Topping the list nationally was the Atherton area in San Mateo county, with a median sales price of nearly $7.5 million.

The full report is available at https://www.propertyshark.com/Real- Estate-Reports/most-expensive-zip-codes-in-the-us

