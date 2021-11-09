Pedestrian struck and killed in Littlerock ID’d

LITTLEROCK – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Littlerock early Monday morning.

He was 85-year-old Benjamin Sotelo Hernandez of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 4:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at 90th Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard, according to a CHP report.

Hernandez was crossing 90th Street East “in a dimly lit area of the roadway” when he was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet that was traveling northbound on 90th Street East, the CHP report states.

“(The driver) was unable to see (him) until it was too late for her to stop her vehicle,” the CHP said. “The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation.”

The driver, 37-year-old Edith Arriaga Vazquez of Littlerock, remained at the scene, the CHP reported. She was not arrested.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

–