Palmdale to host Veterans Day Ceremony at Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Veterans Day Ceremony this Thursday.

It’s starts at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Poncitlán Square Gazebo, located at 38315 9th Street East (between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10.) The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will feature:

  • Welcome remarks from Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and City Manager J.J. Murphy;
  • Recognition of local elected officials;
  • Presentation of colors by Highland High School CA-944 Air Force Color Guard with Instructor Winston Cagadas, Master Sergeant, US Air Force (retired);
  • Invocation by Pastor Anthony Roeback, veteran U.S. Army;
  • National Anthem sung by Alexandra Money, city of Palmdale;
  • Pledge of Allegiance by Dean Brown;
  • Veterans Day poem recited by Carl Hernandez, First Vice Commander, American Legion Post #348;
  • Keynote speaker Kevin Sanders, Palmdale Veteran of the Year 2021;
  • And the Armed Forces Medley.

For more information on this event, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

