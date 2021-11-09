Palmdale to host Veterans Day Ceremony at Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Veterans Day Ceremony this Thursday.
It’s starts at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Poncitlán Square Gazebo, located at 38315 9th Street East (between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10.) The ceremony is free and open to the public.
The ceremony will feature:
- Welcome remarks from Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and City Manager J.J. Murphy;
- Recognition of local elected officials;
- Presentation of colors by Highland High School CA-944 Air Force Color Guard with Instructor Winston Cagadas, Master Sergeant, US Air Force (retired);
- Invocation by Pastor Anthony Roeback, veteran U.S. Army;
- National Anthem sung by Alexandra Money, city of Palmdale;
- Pledge of Allegiance by Dean Brown;
- Veterans Day poem recited by Carl Hernandez, First Vice Commander, American Legion Post #348;
- Keynote speaker Kevin Sanders, Palmdale Veteran of the Year 2021;
- And the Armed Forces Medley.
For more information on this event, call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
Leave a Reply