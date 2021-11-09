Palmdale to host Veterans Day Ceremony at Poncitlán Square

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Veterans Day Ceremony this Thursday.

It’s starts at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Poncitlán Square Gazebo, located at 38315 9th Street East (between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10.) The ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony will feature:

Welcome remarks from Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and City Manager J.J. Murphy ;

and City Manager ; Recognition of local elected officials;

Presentation of colors by Highland High School CA-944 Air Force Color Guard with Instructor Winston Cagadas , Master Sergeant, US Air Force (retired);

, Master Sergeant, US Air Force (retired); Invocation by Pastor Anthony Roeback , veteran U.S. Army;

, veteran U.S. Army; National Anthem sung by Alexandra Money , city of Palmdale;

, city of Palmdale; Pledge of Allegiance by Dean Brown ;

; Veterans Day poem recited by Carl Hernandez , First Vice Commander, American Legion Post #348;

, First Vice Commander, American Legion Post #348; Keynote speaker Kevin Sanders , Palmdale Veteran of the Year 2021;

, Palmdale Veteran of the Year 2021; And the Armed Forces Medley.

For more information on this event, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–