Palmdale to host Family Volunteer Day

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its sixth annual Family Volunteer Day on Saturday, Nov. 20, with three options for participation.

From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers may stop by South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12 in Palmdale, to assist SAVES staff with preparing Thanksgiving baskets for distribution, or creating “Cards from the Heart” which will be distributed to seniors who are receiving a Thanksgiving basket from SAVES.

At the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers may choose to participate to help create hygiene kits for the homeless, “Cards from the Heart,” assemble holiday dog treat kits, or prepare birthday boxes.

From 1 to 3 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, 827 East Avenue Q-9, volunteers will have the opportunity to help decorate the grounds for the holidays.

Family Volunteer Day, “powered” internationally by generationOn, is a global day of service celebrating the power of families who work together to support their communities and neighborhoods.

Registration is required and is available at https://signup.com/go/NVyzdff.

“Volunteering as a family amplifies the impact of your service, demonstrates to children the importance of giving back to the community, and provides valuable family memories,” said Management Analyst Terrie Zayas.

For more information, call 661-267-5473 or visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Community.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–