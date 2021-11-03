Barger directs funds to Penny Lane housing project for low income families

LANCASTER – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will provide $300,000 in discretionary funds earmarked for community development to Penny Lane Centers to ensure the timely completion of Imagine Village II – a new project that will provide housing for low-income families in Lancaster.

“Government must corral every resource available to support and speed up the development of housing solutions for families in need,” Barger said. “This funding will help make sure Penny Lane is fully resourced to complete infrastructure improvements for Imagine Village II so that it can open its doors and welcome families as soon as possible.”

Tuesdays approval by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors directs the county’s Development Authority to allocate this funding to Penny Lane Centers, providing a step forward to help alleviate the urgent need for housing in the Lancaster community. According to the latest homeless census data available from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, in 2020, there were approximately 2,050 people experiencing homelessness in Lancaster – a 167% increase in comparison to the homeless census numbers from 2016.

“Imagine Village II will provide 80 units of quality, sustainable affordable housing for low-income families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Penny Lane CEO Wendy Carpenter. “Rent is the single biggest expense for most people and when low-income families can afford their rent every month, that allows them to spend more for other essential items such as nutritious food and healthcare. We appreciate the financial assistance from Supervisor Barger.”

Imagine Village II will help families in the Antelope Valley area that would otherwise find it hard to afford rent and, as a result, have a greater risk of becoming homeless.

A Penny Lane client identified as “A.E.” said: “Living in the A.V. has been really hard for me because many landlords want two times the rent to move in. I only make minimum wage which makes it hard to meet the housing requirements, but I know I can afford my monthly rent.”

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

