Free oil filters available at Palmdale event this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a used oil filter exchange event this Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Auto Zone, located at 37251 47th Street East.

Residents may bring a used oil filter to the store to receive a new FREE oil filter (not to exceed $15). (Limited to two filters per household, filters carried by Auto Zone, and subject to stock on hand.)

This event is funded from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).

For a list of used oil and filter collection centers, call 1-800-CLEANUP or download the Recycle Coach app. For more information, call 661-267-5300.

