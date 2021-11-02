Applications for PWD rate assistance now open

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District is now accepting applications for its Rate Assistance Program (RAP) from eligible seniors 62 and older, veterans of any age and low-income families to assist them with their water bills in 2022.

Qualifying RAP participants can receive up to 50% off their monthly $45.52 service fee, or $22.76, starting in January 2022. Applications are

accepted each November through June and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers must reapply annually.

“We highly encourage all of our PWD customers who qualify to apply for the assistance as soon as possible,” said Customer Care Supervisor

Tara Rosati. “It is a very popular program, and our limited spots fill up quickly. Right now, we are in the process of contacting the seniors and veterans to help them sign up for 2022.”

The RAP was launched in 2015 after PWD Board President Gloria Dizmang, who was serving her first term on the Board, asked staff to study ways to offer assistance to senior citizens needing help with their monthly water bills. It was expanded to include veterans and low-income families.

PWD uses about $160,0000 from its non-operating revenues, such as proceeds from leasing District-owned property, to fund the program each year. No revenues from ratepayers are used for the RAP.

“I am very pleased that the RAP is still going strong,” President Dizmang said. “We know that some of our customers really need the help. I continue to believe it’s vital for us to offer them assistance.”

As of Sept. 30, there were 709 RAP participants made up of 359 seniors, 336 low-income families and 14 veterans. Six years ago when the RAP started, 289 customers were enrolled.

To apply for the RAP, applicants must provide proof of income and be enrolled in the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program with Southern California Edison or Southern California Gas Co. RAP applications can be completed online at palmdalewater.org.

For more information and assistance, please call the Customer Care Department at 661-947-4111.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

