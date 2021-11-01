Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Palmdale Sunday morning, authorities said.

The pedestrian was found dead on the east shoulder of 10th Street West, just north of Avenue N-8, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 31… a pedestrian was struck by a 2013 Dodge Dart, which was driving northbound on 10th Street West. The driver of the Dodge did not sustain injuries and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the news release.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.

“At this time, the decedent is listed as Jane Doe #110. Examination is pending,” stated Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information on the incident was released as of Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s traffic department at 661-272-2400.

–