Children’s Center launches holiday drive

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) is seeking donations of toys and gift cards to help make the holidays brighter for local children, teens and their families. At the end of each year, CCAV distributes more than 1,000 toys and gift cards to children and teens involved in the organization’s programs, which are aimed at preventing and treating the effects of child abuse and other trauma.

Donations can be made online and shipped directly to CCAV. Links to Target and Amazon wish lists are available at ccav.org/waystogive. Online orders should be placed by Dec. 8 to ensure they arrive in time to be distributed during the organization’s annual holiday event for its participants. For those who would like to drop-off toys in person, there are collection bins at locations throughout the Antelope Valley. A complete list is available at ccav.org/waystogive.

The Children’s Center is also looking for donations of restaurant gift cards, which will be given to families in need. Gift cards can be hand-delivered or mailed to the Children’s Center at 45111 Fern Avenue, Lancaster 93534.

“This toy and gift card drive is about bringing a smile and a sense of hope to local families facing a variety of challenges,” said Sue Page, CCAV’s executive director. “We are so grateful for the support of the local residents, civic groups, and businesses who make it possible for CCAV to spread joy to so many during this time of year.”

[Information via news release from Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

