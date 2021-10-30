Palmdale road construction updates [Nov. 1 – Nov. 7]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 1 THROUGH NOV. 7, 2021.

Sierra Highway at Palmdale Boulevard

Intermittent shoulder closure of the west side of Sierra Highway north and south of Palmdale Boulevard for Parks tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R and Division Street

Intermittent lane closures for water line installation. Signal will be in Flashing Red (4 way stop) at times. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Bolz Ranch Road from Sawgrass Drive to Homeridge Drive

Intermittent lane closure of the eastbound #2 lane for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Bolz Ranch Road from Cricket Lane to Paseo Hermoso

Intermittent shoulder closure on the westbound side for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

30th Street West from Towncenter Drive to Avenue P-8

Intermittent lane closures on 30th Street West for utility adjustments. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Parkwood Drive and The Groves, north of Avenue S

Closure of Parkwood Drive or The Groves for street rehabilitation. Because of the moving construction, either of the streets will be closed to traffic. Please follow the signage for the appropriate detour.

North side of Avenue R east of 35th Street East

Shoulder work for street improvements along the north side of Avenue R. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue S from 45th Street East to 50th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue S for utility adjustments and striping work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Sierra Highway at Barrel Springs Road

Flagged single lane closure on Sierra Highway for 1000’ north and south of Barrel Springs Road for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive

Intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Taintor Road between Delacour Drive and Hendon Drive

Intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue S, west of 25th Street East

Intermittent lane closures of the eastbound #2 lane of Avenue S for tree removal. Please slow down and expect delays.

Avenue T between 65th Street East and 70th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th Street East for storm drain installation. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue O-8 and 11th Street West

Intermittent lane closure for utility and street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Citywide Local Street Rehabilitation Project (PN 806)

The City of Palmdale has hired Manhole Adjusting, Inc. to implement our yearly residential road Cape Seal treatment program which will be done in various neighborhoods throughout the City. Everyone affected will receive a notice explaining the general process and a detailed notice identifying any street closures. This is a multistage project that will restrict on-street parking during the surface preparation phase and require day-time street closures during the chip seal and slurry seal phases. Residents may be required to park a short distance from their home or immediate street while the work phase is completed, as will be indicated on the no-parking signs. Please follow the times and dates shown on the no parking signs and please note that all streets will be open at the end of the workday. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this important street maintenance may cause. Please contact Manhole Adjusting, Inc. directly at (323) 558-8000 regarding any questions or concerns.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc., or report issues such as potholes, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information. You may also opt-in to receive notifications from the City by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

For more information, call the public works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

