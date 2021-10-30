Average gas prices at highest amount since 2012

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 19th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.579, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012.

The average price has increased 14.2 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 16.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.41 greater than one year ago.

The rising gas prices are caused by high crude oil prices. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange has increased 133.5% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30, 2020, to $83.57 Friday because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Friday’s settlement value is the fifth-highest of the year. It has risen three of the past four sessions.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

