‘Thankful Tuesday Yappy Hours’ coming to Yellen Dog Park in November

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will celebrate thankfulness by giving back at three “Thankful Tuesday Yappy Hour” events in November at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 E. Avenue S in Palmdale.

The events will take place on Nov. 2, 9, and 16, from 4 to 5 p.m., and are free and open to the public.

“Yellen Dog Park wants to give back to dogs and cats who may need extra help this holiday season,” said Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “We are hosting these hour-long Thankful Tuesday Yappy Hour events to allow people to get together and drop off donations that will be given to local pet shelter organizations.”

Suggested donations include canned or bagged pet food, pet toys, and pet beds for dogs and cats.

“Our park staff will also be in the giving mood by handing out new Yellen Dog Park giveaways to anyone who makes a donation,” Serrano said.

For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit Yellen Dog Park on Facebook.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

