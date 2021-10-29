Female injured in Acton crash

ACTON – A female patient was airlifted to a hospital Friday evening after a crash on the Angeles Forest Highway left her trapped inside her car and injured.

The crash was reported about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on the Angeles Forest Highway at the Sierra Highway off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters were summoned to the scene and used hydraulic tools to free the female victim for the flight to a hospital, said Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel.

Her age was uncertain and it was unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

