Palmdale improves open records requests experience for the public

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is improving transparency by making public records easily accessible to the public through a new service called JustFOIA.

“Requestors of public information will now have the option of submitting open records requests through an online form,” said Palmdale City Clerk Shanae Smith. “While other methods for submitting requests are still available, the city is excited to be able to offer a more convenient option.”

“Our staff selected JustFOIA to help streamline the open records request process for their citizens and improve efficiencies within,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “By implementing this solution, we are able to process requests for public records with greater efficiency and ease.”

“JustFOIA is ecstatic to work with the city of Palmdale and empower them to implement a solution to this often-challenging process,” said Donny Barstow, President & CEO. “We are fanatical about our clients’ success. It’s impressive to see the impact that JustFOIA makes on their staff and the citizens they serve.”

To submit a request, the online request form is available at https://palmdaleca.justfoia.com/publicportal/home/newrequest.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

