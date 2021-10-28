Palmdale City Library to host October Giveaway Event

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host an October Giveaway Event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Admission is free. All ages are welcome, and costumes are encouraged.

October holidays Halloween and Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, will be celebrated with giveaways of candy, take-home activities, and coloring sheets.

“Here at the library, we are huge fans of the October holidays and festivities!” said Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith. “We will have family friendly activities available and, of course, candy. Come haunt the library for some October magic and mad science.”

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.