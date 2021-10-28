Help Lancaster detectives ID assault suspect

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two assault suspects.

The suspects (depicted above) were involved in an aggravated assault that occurred near 50th Street West and Avenue A in Lancaster, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Grajales at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at: 661-948-8466.

