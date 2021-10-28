DPSS urges families to claim their 2021 child tax credit

The Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) is urging eligible families in Los Angeles County to take advantage of the Internal Revenue Service’s 2021 Child Tax Credit (CTC) by claiming the benefit by the Nov. 15 deadline.

The American Rescue Plan increases the CTC to provide up to $300 per month per child under age six, and up to $250 per month per child ages six to 17. The IRS reports that CTC will help lift nearly 4.1 million children above the nationwide poverty line and reduce child poverty by more than 40 percent.

DPSS is working to inform local families, particularly those in hard-to-reach ethnic and non-English speaking communities.

“Our department is on a mission to inform local families who are at the highest risk of missing out on the 2021 ACTC and who we know need it most,” said DPSS Director Antonia Jiménez. “This tax credit is essential to the many families who will benefit from it.”

Most eligible families receive CTC payments automatically, but many who are considered “non-filers” or those who do not normally file income taxes, will need to confirm their eligibility.

Families that haven’t filed a tax return for 2019 or 2020 will need to claim their CTC by visiting GetCTC.org, Code for America’s simplified tax filing portal.

