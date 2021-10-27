PRMC earns Blue Distinction Center+ designation for knee, hip replacement surgeries

PALMDALE – Blue Shield of California has selected Palmdale Regional Medical Center as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement, the hospital announced Wednesday.

Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. Designated facilities include hospitals (with and without an onsite Intensive Care Unit) and Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC). All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation, and ASCs are also required to have an advanced orthopedic certification. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20 percent more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.

“Our commitment to high quality care for knee and hip surgery is a top priority,” says Richard Allen, Chief Executive Officer at Palmdale Regional. “Our staff for knee and hip surgery do the hard work and the recognition from this program reflects their success. We are all very proud of this accomplishment.”

“Thank you to Palmdale Regional Medical Center for providing excellent care to knee and hip patients,” stated Jamie Chan, Vice President of Clinical Quality at Blue Shield of California.

Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, elective surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements.

The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

