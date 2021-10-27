Howl-O-Ween event returns to Yellen Park this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Howl-O-Ween event this Saturday.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S. This event is free and open to the public.

Howl-O-Ween will feature free treats for dogs and people, a photo area, spooky agility equipment, music, and a dog costume contest.

Costume contest participants must register at the park on the day of the event before 10:15 a.m. The contest will begin at 10:30 a.m., and winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m.

Prizes from PetSmart will be awarded to the winners of the most original, funniest, and scariest dog costumes.

“Our parks and recreation staff and ‘Pawtrollers’ are working together to throw the best spooktacular dog Halloween party,” said Recreational Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “Prepare to have a howling good time.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–