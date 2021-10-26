SAVES to host Spooktacular drive-thru trick or treating

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) will hold its second annual Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat event this Friday.

It’s happening from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the SAVES parking lot, located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12. Admission is free.

Participants should enter via 11th St. East to Avenue Q-12 and into the SAVES parking lot.

Treats will be given to those 18 years old and under.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Guests must remain inside their vehicles.

“Come join us for a free, safe, and fun drive through Halloween experience,” said Community Programs Coordinator Patricia Morales.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–