LA County DA launches national search for director of victim services

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday a national search for an expert in the area of victim services and “trauma-informed care” to lead the office’s Bureau of Victim Services.

The director will be responsible for leading, planning, organizing and evaluating the bureau’s operations and implementing innovative programs to expand victim services in the office, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“My goal is to provide crime victims with clinical services that will help them through the healing process,” Gascón said in a statement announcing the search for what he called a “crucial position” that was authorized Sept. 15 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The bureau — one of the oldest and largest programs of its kind in the United States — has nearly 100 victim service representatives who work in courthouses and police stations throughout the county and provide a variety of services free of charge.

Tiffiny Blacknell, special adviser to the district attorney, will serve as the bureau’s interim director until the new director is chosen.

More information about the position is available at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/lacounty/jobs/3284743-0/director-victim-services.

