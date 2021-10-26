Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thief

LANCASTER – If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing items from a local business.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Roberts at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.

–