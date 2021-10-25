Woman struck by SUV at Palmdale protest against federal vaccine mandate

PALMDALE – A woman who was part of a large protest against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate was injured Saturday afternoon when a man drove his SUV into the crowd.

The demonstration got underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the intersection of 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard but the alleged assault occurred about 3:30 p.m., according to Lt. T. Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A 64-year-old man identified as William Aslaksen drove a black Jeep Wrangler onto the sidewalk at the crowd, injuring the woman, Kim said.

She was taken to a hospital, where her vital signs were stable.

Deputies located the Aslaksen at his Antelope Valley home, the lieutenant said.

Aslaksen was booked into the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Kim said.

He was being held on $50,000 bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.

