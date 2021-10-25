PALMDALE – A woman who was part of a large protest against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate was injured Saturday afternoon when a man drove his SUV into the crowd.
The demonstration got underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the intersection of 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard but the alleged assault occurred about 3:30 p.m., according to Lt. T. Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
A 64-year-old man identified as William Aslaksen drove a black Jeep Wrangler onto the sidewalk at the crowd, injuring the woman, Kim said.
She was taken to a hospital, where her vital signs were stable.
Deputies located the Aslaksen at his Antelope Valley home, the lieutenant said.
Aslaksen was booked into the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, Kim said.
He was being held on $50,000 bail, according to sheriff’s inmate records.
–
18 comments for "Woman struck by SUV at Palmdale protest against federal vaccine mandate"
FatWhiteBob says
I’m curious what constitutes a large protest’?
Is there a chart or graph?
FatWhiteBob says
It’s not a protest until roads are blocked and at least one business is looted.
Was William Aslaksen wearing a mask?
Lorie says
I’ve noticed that most of the people who are against vaccines were also against wearing masks when it was recommended and protesting on the same corner (Rancho Vista and 10th).
There’s this whole local group of bored, stupid women who barely graduated high school (if they did?) and who are involved in MLM/pyramid schemes and essential oils crap that are behind these protests.
Most of them would be homeless or living with their elderly parents if they hadn’t have found stupid gullible husbands with good jobs to leach off of.
Laughing at You says
Lol, nothing like broad strokes of hate on a Monday afternoon. Who pissed in your cheerios today?
Oh_Hateful_Lorie says
WOW… Nice way to show your intelligence! Nice hateful words.
Lesgo Brandon! says
No mention of this guy initially getting out of his vehicle to attack a gay man who was protesting vaccine mandates…
So much for liberal inclusiveness and acceptance of our diverse population.
You know, the oh so tolerant left.
Tim Scott says
What does the left have to do with it? This piece is straight off the police press release, just like the reporting on every other news source.
If that’s what initially happened (and I am not saying that it isn’t) and some enterprising reporter finds some corroboration of it I am sure it will turn up. I saw it on facebook and it seems plausible enough, but that doesn’t make it a fact.
The American right to protest, whatever side you are on. says
I was there. He stopped his Jeep, got out and started kicking and trying to punch Mario. When protesters tried to help Mario, this guy went crazy, cussing them out then he tripped while backing up onto the street. He got back up, mad as hell and tore off in his Jeep. He then made a U-Turn on Rancho Vista and gunned it back at the protest. From then, he jumped over the median as people fled. He hit the one woman as she was leaping away. He was intentionally aiming at these people. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing! From there, tore off into the mall parking lot getting away but his Jeep was really messed up and driving erratically. Jumping the medians must have damaged much of the under carriage. One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen!
Sheep says
Guy got mad he got the shot and still got Covid
Hugo says
It’s unfortunate this incident occurred. Which ever side of the fence you’re on – I respect ✊ it. We all have our own beliefs.
Regardless, I don’t wish anyone sickness or death. And I cannot condone the striking of a fellow human with an automobile by another fellow human. ✌
Tim Scott says
Well, one side of the fence where you are respecting people they favor legalizing striking protestors with cars. Numerous GOP controlled states passed such legislation last year. It would not surprise me at all if the woman that was hit by a car supports the party that wants to legalize hitting her with a car. I respect the right to have an opinion, but that opinion is still daft.
Lorie says
Sorry, but I don’t respect people who are acting childish about this. We all had polio/MMR/Hepatitis vaccines when we could get them.
If you’re young enough, you’ve probably had an HPV vaccine too.
Vaccines save lives. Vaccines are the key to getting people back to work and getting the economy rolling forward again.
People who stand in the way of vaccines are standing in the way of getting the economy up and running and getting back to normal. These are the same knuckledraggers who whined and protested about us wearing masks too. These are the freaks flying Trump flags on their vehicles and getting in people’s faces.
No sympathy here.
Tim Scott says
Agreed.
King says
Everyone hoping these people get sick because they don’t have a vaccine, I’m sorry even if you got the vaccine you can still get sick too. Stop acting like this vaccine gives full immunity you stupid animals. Stop thinking about yourselves for once and what YOU want, who the fuck are you at the end of the day? A sheep.
Tim Scott says
If I get covid again I am confident that it will not do me any significant harm, since I am vaccinated and the vaccine has proven to be very effective at limiting symptoms and effects to the point of being like a cold at worst. So if I do get it again I plan to go participate in as many anti-vax gatherings as I can find. Only place I will go without the courtesy of wearing a mask.
Snizzard says
Well, they’re really taking “Give me liberty or give me death!” to a whole new level.
I bet in a month all those people at that rally will probably get COVID so bad they’re gonna be like, “I should’ve gotten the vaccine….”
Jerks.
Ohwell says
People really wasting their weekend protesting this mandate.. y’all ain’t got nothing better to do but stand and waste your time because nothing is changing for you walking aids sacks… lose your job or get the shot and your dirty kids that you’re raising to be tards just like you will soon have to get the shot too or you can sit home and homeschool them.. ..
Ogeeze says
@ohwell, well we can certainly tell you were not educated at home or in school. Also it doesn’t sound like anyone ever loved you or said anything nice. Sorry for that man !