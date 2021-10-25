Palmdale City Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month with essay contest

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a free essay contest for youths in grades six through 12 in celebration of Native American Heritage and History Month.

The essay contest theme is “Why is it important to represent Native American voices, experiences, and perspectives?”

The contest will run from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. Contest submission forms are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library or at the Library Reference Desk. Essays should be limited to three pages or less. Essays must be submitted to the Library Reference Desk by Nov. 30, or by emailing them to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org.

There will be two categories for submissions: sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.

“Celebrating indigenous heritage is an important and interesting effort for us to be aware of,” said Library Associate Allison Goodwin. “The Palmdale City Library wants to encourage this kind of learning and discovery.”

“We know the Palmdale community is full of writing talent,” said Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe. “We encourage our young writers to explore this topic and put their best thoughts down on paper. And don’t forget that a great place to start is with the friendly library staff members and research materials available in the Library and on our website.”

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, please call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

