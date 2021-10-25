Lancaster shootings leaves two wounded

LANCASTER – A man was wounded and hospitalized after he was shot in Lancaster early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Deputies from the Lancaster Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, to the area of Trevor Avenue and Nugent Street regarding a shooting, said a Lancaster Station watch commander.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and his condition was unknown, the watch commander said.

The shooting is under investigation and no further details were available.

This was the second shooting in Lancaster early Saturday. The first was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the American Legion Post No. 311 at 44355 40th Street East.

Responding deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and the victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, said a Lancaster Station spokesman.

There is no suspect information and there were no further details on the shooting, the spokesman said.

No further information on either of the incidents was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–