Deputies talk armed man out of home in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Deputies talked an armed man out of a home in Palmdale and recovered a handgun at the scene after the man apparently shot at them and at least one deputy returned fire Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred between 9:30 and 10:30 pm. Sunday, Oct. 23, near the 38200 block of Pioneer Drive in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies responded to the location regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, where shots fired were heard inside of the location,” the news release states.

Deputies arriving at the scene were told by a witness that a suspect was inside armed with a handgun. They gave the suspect commands to leave the residence.

“A short time later, the suspect appears at an upstairs window bedroom window armed with a handgun,” the sheriff’s news release states. “It’s believed the suspect fired his handgun at the deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

The deputies then gave more commands for the suspect to leave the home. After several minutes, the suspect exited the home without further incident and was taken into custody.

The suspect was not struck by gunfire, yet suffered minor injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He was treated at an area hospital and later booked at the sheriff’s Palmdale station.

No deputies were injured.

A handgun possessed by the suspect was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

