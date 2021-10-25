24-year-old man with schizophrenia missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Authorities are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen in Palmdale.

Sergio Gutierrez-Salazar was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the 38300 block of 6th Street East, near Palmdale City Hall, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

Gutierrez-Salazar is Hispanic, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a scar above his right eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.