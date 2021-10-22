Man, 61, reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking a 61-year-old man diagnosed with bipolar disorder and minor dementia who was last seen in Lancaster.

Luis Hector Navarro was last seen about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, in the 40900 block of 172nd Street West, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Navarro is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid jacket, denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Navarro’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

–