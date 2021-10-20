Free tire collection event coming to Palmdale and Antelope Valley

PALMDALE – A free scrap tire collection event is coming to four locations in the Antelope Valley on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Los Angeles County residents may bring up to nine scrap tires per trip to the following collection centers:

— 38126 N. Sierra Highway, Palmdale (enter off Avenue Q-12);

— 4859 West Avenue L-12;

— 17341 East Avenue J;

— and 8505 East Avenue T.

Transporting more than nine tires each trip requires a tire transport form, which is available from the Department of Public Health by calling 626-430-5540 a week in advance. Rims will be accepted. Tires from businesses and tractor-sized tires will not be accepted.

The event is being held in partnership with the City of Palmdale. County of Los Angeles, City of Lancaster, and CalRecycle. For more information, visit www.CleanLA.com or call 888-CLEAN-LA (888-253-2652).

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

