Pumpkin Walk coming to Massari Park this Friday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its annual Pumpkin Walk on Friday, Oct. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East.

Admission is free and it is open to kids up to age 12 and their families.

City staff will transform the park into a mini pumpkin walk where children may visit stations for free trick or treat giveaways including a raffle for an iPad, decorate pumpkins, enjoy recreational games, and take photos with fun Halloween themed inflatables.

Participants from the Desert Willow Middle School Dance Troupe will perform to the music of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Community partners will also be on site to hand out treats and information about their local businesses.

Participating partners include Palmdale Church, Target, Lowes, DeFrancis Early Intervention Services, AV Gem & Minerals Club, Housing Rights Center, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, The Children’s Center of AV. Extended Learning & Community Outreach Educational Services, Palmdale City Library, and SoCal Gas

“Come dressed up in your favorite Halloween costume, bring a trick or treat bag, and get ready to enjoy a family fun event at the park,” said Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

