2 killed in AV wrong-way crash

LANCASTER – A male driver and female passenger died Monday night after their car traveled into the opposing traffic lane and collided with a Ford F-350 flatbed truck, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, on 240th Street East, south of Avenue M, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

According to CHP, the deceased were in a 2009 Honda Civic traveling southbound in the northbound lane of 240th Street East when they encountered the Ford F-350 truck. The truck’s driver swerved to avoid a head-on collision, but the Honda crashed into the rear of the truck, the CHP report states.

The occupants in the Civic died at the scene. Their names have not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but the man was in his 30s and the woman was in her 20s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The truck’s driver, 40-year-old Llinas Gonzalo of Miramar, Fla., sustained minor injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Any witnesses to this collision are encouraged to contact Officer C. Savage at the CHP’s Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.

