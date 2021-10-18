Aero Systems recruitment event this Friday

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a recruitment event for HRD Aero Systems on Friday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Immediate interviews are available for long term day shift positions.

Positions include component technician, inflatable technician, admin specialist/data entry, and admin specialist/receptionist.

Registration is required and available at https://hrd_aerospace.eventbrite.com/.

Candidates should bring a resume and dress appropriately for an interview

For more information, call David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email DSantamaria@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

