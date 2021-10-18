2 women killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified two women killed in a traffic crash in Lancaster early Saturday morning.

They were Brandi Aldana, 37, of Lancaster, and Renee Scott, 57, of Fontana, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Speed appears to be a factor in the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 1:51 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, near the intersection of Avenue I and Sierra Highway, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a female adult in a GMC was traveling westbound on Avenue I. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a signal light pole. The driver and rear passenger were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics,” the news release states. Authorities did not say who was driving the vehicle when it crashed.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated… It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Two other passengers were also in the SUV but are expected to survive, according to a report from KABC7.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–