Underwater pumpkin carving contest coming to Courson Park Pool

PALMDALE – The Antelope Valley Desert Divers and the city of Palmdale will present the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Courson Park Pool, located at 38266 10th Street East in Palmdale.

The fee for the contest is $5 per person. Registration is available at www.PlayPalmdale.com. All participating divers must be 10 years of age or older and be in possession of their valid C card before being allowed to dive. Pre-cleaned pumpkins and carving implements will be provided. Pumpkins must be carved with the carving implements provided.

Poolside pumpkin carving will be available for participants 5 to 10 years of age. Spectators are welcome to watch for free. Prizes will be awarded for the best three examples of pumpkin art.

“Come celebrate Halloween and join us for a one-of-a-kind event,” said Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Randy Autry.

For more information, visit www.avdesertdivers.org, email avdesertdive@gmail.com, or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–