Rite Aid workers ratify new labor contract

Unionized Rite Aid workers overwhelmingly ratified a new contract being billed as one of its best labor pacts in years, union officials announced Friday.

Rite Aid workers ratified the deal Thursday night, joining their counterparts at CVS stores, who voted in support of their similar pact last week, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers union, Local 770.

The contracts cover roughly 13,000 drug retail workers at the stores throughout the state, according to the union.

“Rite Aid employees have worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic, risking our families’ and our health, making sure our customers are able to get the medications they need. We deserve these improvements including better pay and improved health insurance,” Los Angeles Rite Aid worker Jakelyn Perez said in a statement released by the union.

According to UFCW, the three-year agreements include nearly 10% pay hikes for workers, retroactive to July, when the previous pacts expired.

Union officials said the contracts also include improved health benefits and safety measure for workers.

