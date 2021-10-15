LAX parking structure with 4,300 spots opens Tuesday as part of modernization

Officials Friday celebrated the completion of the first major aspect of LAX’s Landslide Access Modernization Program — the 4,300-stall LAX Economy Parking structure, which will open to the public on Tuesday.

The $294 million parking facility is four stories tall, 1.7 million square feet and features smart parking technology that allows for pre-booked parking and intuitive wayfinding.

It also has the infrastructure for nearly 1,600 parking spots to have electric vehicle charging capabilities, and more than 500 chargers will be installed in the first year.

LAX began in 2009 conducting a $14.5 billion improvement program, which includes the $5.5 billion Landslide Access Modernization Program. The main component is the Automated People Mover, which, once operation in 2023, will stop at the parking facility before arriving at the Central Terminal Area. In the meantime, a shuttle will bring parkers from the facility to the LAX Central Terminal Area.

People can start pre-booking a spot in the new parking structure on Friday ahead of the opening on Tuesday. Pre-booking gives LAX visitors the best discount, with initial discounts up to 70% off the $25 per day drive-up rate. Discount pricing will depend on the availability of spots and the amount of time booked in advance.

“Today is a truly historic day for LAX and Los Angeles as we unveil this state-of-the-art facility, which showcases how we are creating the world- class airport our city deserves,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. “Building a better LAX is more than just bringing state-of-the-art facilities online — it’s about how we build, and we are proud that this facility rose from the ground with the help of more than 3,700 craft workers and nearly 850,000 work hours over the last several years. It truly is a testament to our partnership with the building trades to use local, skilled labor as we transform our airport.”

To align with the Los Angeles World Airport’s Sustainability Action Plan, the structure features energy saving lighting controls, dedicated parking spots for low emitting vehicles and car pools, low-flow plumbing fixtures, drought tolerant landscaping and recycled water, officials said.

They also designed the structure with a mid-century modern aesthetic to match the rest of LAX.

