LA County courts report nearly all employees vaccinated for COVID or exempted

About 99% of Los Angeles County Superior Court employees have either provided proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or requested a medical or religious exemption, court officials announced this week.

The court did not give a breakdown of how many workers have requested exemptions from the vaccination mandate.

“I am extremely proud that our employees have prioritized their own health as well as the well-being of co-workers and the public who rely on them to access justice,” Executive Officer/Clerk of Court Sherri Carter said in a statement. “Court employees have done their part to help Los Angeles County public health officials get as many people vaccinated as possible as we work together to one day end this pandemic.”

Judges and other judicial officers are not subject to the mandate because they are not employees of the court, but Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said most judges are still voluntarily reporting their vaccination status.

“The court continued to require face coverings in all public and private spaces even when other agencies and businesses stopped doing so,” Taylor said. “The summer Delta surge demonstrated the prudence of the court’s protective approach.”

–