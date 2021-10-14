Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall Oct. 18

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in its continued commitment to addressing mental health issues facing the community, will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m.

The presentation will be facilitated by Carol Crabson, a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Valley Oasis. The topic will focus on domestic violence and how it impacts mental health.

Valley Oasis is a community-based organization dedicated to eliminating social and domestic violence and homelessness through community awareness, intervention, prevention, safe shelter, and supportive services. They create and maintain a safe environment where all people through nurturing care can heal and renew their lives, while providing comprehensive services to those who have suffered violence and are homeless.

Interested persons may register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

For free local and regional mental health resources for kids and their families visit the Palmdale’s mental health resource page at https://cityofpalmdale.org/987/Mental-Health-Resources .

Anyone experiencing anxiety, depression or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

