Man missing in Palmdale since Sept.

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 63-year-old man last seen in Palmdale last month.

Angel Salas was last seen on Sept. 30 around 1 p.m. in the 38200 block of 12th Street East, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Salas is Latino, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has short gray hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, according to Meza.

Anyone with information about Salas’ whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.