Palmdale earns ‘Excellence in IT Practices’ award

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale received the prestigious 2021 Excellence in Information Technologies Practices award from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California (MISAC) in recognition of its quality information technology practices.

The Excellence in IT Practices Award is intended to foster and recognize outstanding governance and operation practices. The award recognizes achievement in information technology practices that have met or exceeded local government standards. The submission and evaluation process requires the submission of a detailed questionnaire that examines the practices across ten different subject areas. Palmdale received Achievements in IT Practices awards from MISAC in 2018 and 2019.

“On behalf of MISAC, we are proud to recognize agencies for implementing information technology practices that excel in creative and efficient uses of local government resources,” wrote 2020 MISAC Awards Committee Chairman Bryon Horn in a letter to the city of Palmdale. “The award signifies that your agency met or exceeded MISAC standards in the technology focused areas of budget and strategic planning, purchasing, operations and staffing, customer satisfaction, internet, project management, professional development and training, disaster preparation and recovery, policies and procedures, security, and GIS.”

“Never before has our community been so dependent upon technology in all aspects of our lives, especially as we have navigated through the pandemic,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Palmdale’s IT team does an outstanding job of providing the best possible technologies and accessible user experiences for our residents, business, and staff. Thanks to the continued support of our Mayor and City Council, we are continuing to bring technology to the forefront and look for new and innovative ways to keep us all safely connected.”

Additionally, October is cybersecurity awareness month. The city is sharing information on its social media platforms of the importance of staying safe online. The overall theme of “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart” serves to encourage individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity.

“Be sure to follow the city of Palmdale on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout October for tips, resources, and more information on staying safe online,” said Palmdale’s IT Manager Stuart Thompson.

MISAC is comprised of public agency information technology professionals working throughout California. MISAC promotes the understanding and strategic use of information technology within local government agencies through sharing of best practices. In carrying out its mission, the organization focuses on four key components: relationships, member resources, education/professional development, and advocacy.

For more information on MISAC, call 888-960-7570, email info@misac.org, or visit www.misac.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

