Officials ID man killed in Lancaster restaurant shooting

LANCASTER – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a Lancaster restaurant that left a security guard and two other people wounded.

He was 51-year-old Joseph Quirola of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Officials described Quirola as a “possible suspect” in the shooting, which was reported around 12:10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Culichi Town restaurant in the 42100 block of Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to the location after a caller said a person inside the restaurant had shot at security guards and was possibly still inside the building.

Arriving deputies found a 44-year-old security guard in front of the restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso body and a male restaurant employee suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department reported. The security guard told deputies the shooter was still inside.

“Deputies attempted to communicate with the suspect inside, to no avail,” a sheriff’s statement said. “Believing this could now be a barricaded situation, our Special Enforcement Bureau was notified and responded to the location.”

“SEB arrived and determined the possible suspect was still inside the location,” the statement said. “They were able to make contact with a female victim inside the location prior to making entry.”

The SEB units entered and found Quirola suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, and a 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound “to a lower extremity,” according to the LASD. Quirola was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and the male restaurant employee were treated at a hospital for wounds described as not life-threatening, and the security guard was hospitalized in serious condition, the LASD reported.

A source at the scene said the incident started with an altercation inside the restaurant and that a man pulled out a gun and got into a shootout with a security guard. This information was not confirmed by LASD officials, who are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No further information was released by the LASD.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Previous related story: 3 people wounded, suspect killed, in Lancaster shooting

–